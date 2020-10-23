Key take aways from Presidents speech, as commenters call it speechless speech

Sir, this speech didn’t meet the yearnings of the people. When are we going to have journalists and citizens ask their president direct questions and get replies?

Who wrote this speech? I believed it was written before the killings at Lekki toll. May be another one is coming to address the killing. We re waiting.

Who wrote this speech? I believed it was written before the killings at Lekki toll. May be another one is coming to address the killing. We re waiting

Wonder shall never end..

We are talking about killings

Baba was talking about tradermoney

Ha! Who have we offended in Nigeria!

Main while, the key points from the speech are said to be :

*Youth’s are in order to Protest

*Government has heard the voice of the youths Loud and clear.

*SARS remains disbanded

*We have accepted all the five point demands and working to actualize them.

*Government has directed Wages Commission to speed up work on enhanced salary for police and other Para- military services.

*No nation toys with its youth.

*Violence is not acceptable to this government.

*Some People took the disbandment of SARS as sign of weakness on the part of government.

*Government has embarked on many youth oriented programs and policies. *Get off the street and let’s talk constructively

Did I read some people say the speech is empty? Maybe they expect the President to announce he is going to resign as a result of the protest.