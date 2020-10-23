Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Osun govt speaks on alleged looting of palliative warehouse in Ede

I have seen a fake statement purportedly issued by the Ministry of Information and Strategy. For one, there’s no Ministry of Information and Strategy in Osun. Two, no statement has emanated on the Ede incident from the State Government and most importantly, I do not speak or write English as used in the fake statement . I sincerely appreciate those who have called to show concern and support. God bless you.

FUNKE EGBEMODE
COMMISSIONER FOR INFORMATION AND CIVIC ORIENTATION, STATE OF OSUN.

Earlier comment says ”

For the purpose of enlightmemt and for your information,the Osun 21 man covid 19 committe members just took delivery of palliatives from FG few weeks ago and they were only Noddles.
While they are still waiting for Rice to come from FG,they decided that the Noddles should be kept in Cocoa house in Ede and would start sharing them together with noddles to Osun people when the rice come.

Osun state government is not hoarding palliatives meant for its people.

That is the fact!

