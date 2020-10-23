Residents Flee As Hausa, Yoruba Youths Clash At Agbado Crossing

Pandemonium has engulfed Agbado Crossing, a border community between Lagos and Ogun states, as Hausa and Yoruba youths are currently engaged in an inter-tribal clash.

The clash commenced in the community, located in Ogun State, on Thursday and spilled into Friday, a resident said.

Buildings are said to be set ablaze while innocent residents are being attacked, forcing them to flee to Ijoko, Ope-Ilu, in Ogun State.

Agbado Crossing is about four kilometres from Fagba, in the Iju area of Lagos State, which was also the scene of the violent inter-tribal clashes between Hausa and Yoruba youths on Wednesday and Thursday.

Buildings and vehicles were razed down, while houses and shops were broken into and looted by the warring groups.

The violent clashes are occurring in the aftermath of the two-week #EndSARS protests across the country, which was reportedly hijacked by hoodlums, who burnt down and looted buildings, as well as attacked innocent individuals