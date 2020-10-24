Adesina Defends Buhari’s Broadcast, Insists Lekki Shooting Not Omitted In Speech

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has defended his principal over the national broadcast to the Nigerian people on Thursday.

Adesina, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, said President Buhari’s speech did not omit the Lekki shooting.

The presidential spokesman said contrary to the belief that Buhari did not talk about the tragic incident in Lagos, the President’s message to the international community was on Lekki shooting.

“It was not omitted. That message to the international community was on Lekki shooting,” the presidential spokesman insisted.

“It is not true. Somewhere in that speech, the President spoke to the international community. He thanked those who had sought understanding before they made comments.

“He was also telling those who were hasty in their judgement to seek more information. He didn’t miss out anything.”