Hoodlums in search of Ekiti CACOVID Palliative @ Warehouses cart away chemicalized maize, items..govt sends danger alert

Informed and buoyed by looting spree, wantonly of food palliatives in Warehouses at Lagos, Ibadan, Ede and Ilorin,and lately Calabar, #EndSARS protests were highjacked by miscreants in Ekiti days back, seeking their own share of booty from looting.

They attacked the silos of Erifun and made away with chemically treated maize meant for planting

But, unfortunately for them, Ekiti State has NO CACOVID palliative warehouse as all the palliatives have been distributed.

The items being carted away are Single Super Phosphate fertilizer and NPK which they have erroneously identified as Gaari.

The silos of Erifun stand ramrod straight on the left as you travel from Ado- Ekiti towards Ijan Road where the Federal Polytechnic and Afe Babalola University are situated.

If such grains find their way into the market, people maybstart to drop dead. That is why the state government has sent out a timely warning to avert disaster waiting to happen.

Now, Dr Olabode Adetoyi Hon.Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security in Ekiti State has sent out the following warning:

“To my good people in Ekiti, please the silos that hoodlums just attacked at Erifun Agric centre, Ado Ekiti contains chemically treated maize for planting. It’s not for consumption. There shall be no untimely death in Ekiti state as a whole. Amen Regards!”

And below is another statement by the Ekiti State Government:

“Reports reaching us confirm that the Federal Government’s Silos, the Agric Development Programme (ADP) warehouse and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) store, all in Ado- Ekiti, have been attacked by hoodlums under the guise of seeking CACOVID palliatives.

The SEMA store has emergency supplies for disaster response e.g. flood, fire or any other emergencies.

Some are even making away with corns preserved for planting, with chemical prefermentation. All these items are poisonous and not fit for consumption!

We appeal to our people not to consume these items because they can kill.

Ekiti State has NO COVID-19 Palliatives warehouse as all palliatives have been distributed to members of the public during the lockdown period.”