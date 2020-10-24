NGO recounts,  apologizes for spreading fake news over Lekki shootings

There are indications that more people and organizations are coming to realize the errors in their allegations over the alleged Lekki shootings. One of Nigeria’s leading organizations Enough is Enough has admitted it was wrong over its initial publication and allegations that the state governor Babajide Sanwoolu ordered the removal of CCTV cameras from the Lekki Toll Gate.

EiE, led by Yemi Adamolekun is one of the credible organizations in Nigeria that other global bodies rely on for its positions on Nigerian affairs. The European Union, United Nations, and other have condemned state authorities over alleged state-sponsored “killings at the Lekki gate”.

Yemi Adamolekun, took to its Twitter page to tender the apology admitting that it was wrong over its initial publication and allegations that the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu ordered the removal of CCTV cameras from the Lekki Toll Gate. The apology and other events after the Lekki shootings give indications that more people and organizations are coming to realize the errors in their allegations over the alleged attack on the #EndSARS protesters at the protest venue.

The NGO tweeted: “This was an error. These cameras are not CCTV cameras but license plate verification cameras. “They were removed to prevent vandalization after Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the curfew.

“He has said the CCTV footage is intact. We apologise for the error. EIE is adjudged one of the credible organizations in Nigeria that other global bodies rely on for its positions on Nigerian affairs.