Nigerian Army yet to receive any evidence on alleged Lekki massacre — Military source

Three days after the alleged incident was reported, the Nigerian Army (NA) is yet to receive any evidence on the alleged Massacre of EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos.

Social media reports claimed that armed soldiers, on Tuesday, allegedly shot sporadically and killed some #EndSARS protesters in the process.

Many protesters, according to the reports, were said to have sustained bullet wounds as a result of the attack that suddenly came just after the billboard on the tollgate and the streetlights around the premises were switched off.

Although some media platforms have since changed the narrative from ‘Massacre’ to ‘Shooting’ on the alleged Army’s alleged involvement in the incident, it was however gathered that the Nigerian Army has since launched a discreet inquest to unravel whether any of its personnel were on unauthorised duties during the incident at Lekki axis.

A senior military officer who does not want his name published told PRNigeria on Friday that a thorough investigation is already ongoing to find out whether any of its personnel went on any unauthorised operation around Lekki axis on Tuesday.

“We are yet to get any concrete evidence that indicts our troops or clearly shows their involvement in the alleged ugly incident. Please, if you have concrete photos, video or any other evidence, kindly avail us with it,” the officer said.

When contacted for an update on the alleged Massacre in Lekki, the Army Spokesperson, Colonel Sagir Musa declined to make comments. He, however, told PRNigeria that “I have never seen deaths without corpses,” and he concluded that “Nigerians will soon know the truth.”