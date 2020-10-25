84 BRT Buses Burnt Cost N3.9 billion, Over N1tn Required To Rebuild Damaged Properties – Official

The state Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho, has said that 27 of the destroyed BRT vehicles cost $200,000 each, while 57 of them cost $100,000 each, all totalling about N3.9 billion.

It has also emerged that over N1 trillion may be required to rebuild public and private property destroyed by hoodlums in Lagos. This was a rough assessment of the financial requirement after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu visited some of the destroyed property yesterday.

The long list of destroyed public and private property in Lagos are Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government secretariat; Palace of the Oba of Lagos; Lagos High Court, Igbosere; Oyingbo BRT terminus; Ojodu Berger BRT terminus; Vehicle Inspection Office, Ojodu Berger; Lagos State Public Works Corporation, Ojodu Berger; Lagos City Hall and Circle Mall, Lekki; numerous luxury shops in Surulere, The Nation Newspaper, TVC and Shoprite Lekki.

Also according to the police, the 25 stations burnt in Lagos are Orile, Amukoko, Layeni, Ilasamaja, Ikotun, Ajah, Igando, Elemoro, Makinde, Onipanu, Ebute Ero, Pen-Cinema, Isokoko, Alade, Cele, Igbo Elerin, Shibiri, Gbagada, Onilekere, Makoko, Daleko, Asahun, Makinyo, Amuwo-Odofin, Anti-Kidnapping, Surulere. Other police stations that were vandalised but not burnt were Ojo, Ojodu, Mowo, PPL and Morogbo.

The governor therefore warned against protests in the state, saying “enough is enough”.

Sanwo-Olu ordered the clean-up of the state, saying Lagos must heal.

He said, “We have also commenced the clean-up of the city because the city needs to be clean up. A whole lot of roadblocks, tyres burnt on the road…LAWMA (Lagos Waste Management Authority) are out already. They will be working all through the night.