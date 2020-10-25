Lawmaker claims looted palliatives in his house is to be distributed on his birthday !

Honourable Agunbiade in Ikorodu, Lagos State has come out to defend the food palliative packages that was looted by angry protesters and hoodlums days back.

He said, today, 25th of October is his birthday, and that the food palliative packages donated were to be distributed to his accolades and political associates.

But many are asking questions ,saying his excuses not acceptable.

He is a 3rd term as Lagos law maker and the majority leader in Lagos house assembly .

Some in his constituency commented “And in his mind he believe he is smart. You are distributing government palliative on your birthday. As what?

“What’s the correlation between Covid-19 and his birthday? Is he a virus?

“Can you imagine? So the hungry masses have to wait till your birthday come.

“Assuming you waka to great beyond before that day,what happens?some of our rulers can really act irresponsibly.