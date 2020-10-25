Tinubu Visits Sanwoolu says l didn’t run out of Nigeria

Former Governor of Lagos State ,Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu On Saturday October 24 , paid a visit to Governor Babajide Sanwoolu ostensibly on matters relating to the recent protest and unrest in the State .

“I didn’t go anywhere. I am a LAGOSIAN. I entered Lagos through my head not my legs. I’m still the Asiwaju of Lagos. I am the Jagaban. I cannot be killed by fake news…”

Addressing journalists after the meeting with the governor, Tinubu said he did not travel out of the country as reported by some sections of the media.

He told reporters that the purpose of his meeting with Sanwo-Olu was to ask him if he had ordered soldiers to attack #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate on Tuesday.

The former Lagos governor said he asked Sanwo-Olu “if he didn’t order the attack, who ordered the attack? That’s all I needed from him.”

Tinubu has come under fire in the last few days over the Lekki incident as rampaging hoodlums burnt down investments reportedly linked with him including a television station, a newspaper house as well as assets of the Lekki Concession Company, the managers of the toll gate.

Speaking on Saturday, Tinubu stressed the need for a thorough investigation into Tuesday night attack.

He said, “First, we have to segregate the calendar – those who suffered casualty before the protests from the hands of SARS. You have to separate that from those who suffered casualty due to what happened at the toll gate.

“For those who suffered casualty from SARS, the Commission of Inquiry that is already set up will unearth that and will make their recommendations. I trust the calibre and the character of the people there, they are independent. That is one.

“Those who suffered casualty during the gunshots need to answer some questions too. Even though we want to help, we still must extract information that will help the government to prepare in future and understand how and when to react because the governor, in particular, is a youth.

“As a youth himself, he (Sanwo-Olu) quickly went to Abuja with the 5/5. The government immediately put into action, dissolved the SARS and had to work through other recommended actions, the needs they demanded. Within a few days, he reported back to the public. That is responsive enough.

“But where are we getting the looting, the carnage, the burning, the invasion of police stations, stealing of arms, maiming of the innocent? It is a handshake beyond the elbow.”

Asked about his whereabouts in the past few days, Tinubu said, “I didn’t go nowhere; I’m a Lagosian and I still hold the title of Asiwaju of Lagos and I am still a Jagaban.

“Fake news is all over the place. They say Seyi my son was kidnapped and was chased but look at him. I didn’t pay a penny to bring him here.”

Tuesday night attack at the Lekki toll gate has been condemned by both local and international civil rights organisations and personalities.