Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

BREAKING: NBC fines Channels TV, Arise, AIT over #EndSARS coverage

Younews Ng October 26, 2020 Business, Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 67 Views

The National Broadcasting Commission has fined Channels Television, Arise Television and Africa Independent Television for what it termed “unprofessional coverage” of the #EndSARS protests.

The acting Director-General of the NBC, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, announced this at a press conference in Abuja on Monday.

Recall that the NBC had last week warned all television and radio stations against reporting the #EndSARS protests in a manner that could embarrass the government or private individuals or cause disaffection, incite to panic or rift in the society.

 

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Buhari despatches ministers to home states, tasks them to end #EndSARS protests

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked his ministers to relocate to their home states for the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.