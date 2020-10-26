Doubts trails drama as Fashola discovers strange camera at Lekki Tollgate

Nigerians react are already reacting to camera discovery of an allegedly hidden Camera by Fashola.

The Minister for Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, on Sunday, discovered the hidden camera at the Lekki Toll Gate, Admiralty Circle, Lagos, during an on the spot assessment.

Fashola, who led a Federal Government delegation at the instance of President Muhammadu Buhari to commiserate with the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the loss of lives and destruction of public and private assets in the violence that rocked the state last week, noted that words are not enough to describe the level of destruction wreaked by the arsonists.

Some of those in the Federal Government’s entourage include Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; Minister for Mines and Industries, Olamilekan Adegbite; Minister for Trade and Investments, Niyi Adebayo, Minister of State for Health Olorunnibe Mamora; Minister for Sport and Youth Development, Mr. Sunday Dare; and Minister of State for Niger Delta, Sen. Omotayo Alasoadura.

Also, on the entourage for the inspection tour in the company of the press are some South-West Governors such as Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti state; Rotimi Akeredolu, Ondo State; Seyi Makinde, Oyo State; and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State.

Fashola who discovered the camera during an on the spot assessment at the Lekki Toll Gate, subsequently, handed it over to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for forensic analysis and further investigation.

The former Lagos State Governor said the camera must have been planted by some subversive elements prior to the reported shootings for ulterior motives.

While handing over the camera to Sanwo-Olu after picking it up with the aid of a handkerchief, Fashola said, “I think this will help with the ongoing investigations into the shootings at the Lekki Toll Gate. It requires forensic analysis and could be used in the investigations to unravel the mystery surrounding the shootings at the Toll Gate, I believe.”

However, some Nigerians have expressed reservations over the discovery. They believe it’s just an act put up by government officials to cover up for the shooting incident at the Lekki Tollgate.

A Twitter user Effiong said the minister thinks we are stupid.

Olanrewaju found it strange that Fashola could discover the mysterious camera days after the cleaning up of the location by LAWMA, who didn’t discover anything.

Let’s say they weren’t interested in finding evidence. LAWMA has cleaned that place for 2 days, they didn’t find no camera.

I passed through that place on Saturday, looked all round seeing the damage. All of a sudden, agent Fashola found a camera

Fashola discovered a mysterious camera today, so a doctored video will be released in the coming days.

A member of the probe panel set up by Lagos state government to look at the ENDSARS protest, Sam Onogoruwa SAN, voiced out his objection to the conduct. A number of people have also commented on this issue.

condemning the volatile nature of this issue and the existing lack of trust between the people and the government, it is expected that the state government come out to address the situation before it snowballs into another crisis.

The is the time for healing and truth is a soothing balm for open wound.

The government do not have to wait for another weak before making they clarify the issues involving camera being removed by Fashola.

Let the Lagos state government speak out now.