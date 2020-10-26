Sen. Folarin explains looted items as “constituency projects, just delivered by a Federal agency”

Hoodlums looted 350 motorcycles, 400 deep freezers, 350 generators from Senator Folarin house !

For the sake of clarification, “I have just formally taken receipt of the empowerment materials from a federal agency coordinating constituency projects for federal lawmakers.

Also, I used my personal money to procure additional materials. I took stock of the materials ahead of a mega empowerment programme scheduled to hold in November 2020.

Senator Teslim Folarin representing Oyo Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, has counted what he lost after angry youths invaded and looted his home at the weekend.

The lawmaker revealed in a statement on Saturday that over 1,100 empowerment items such as motorcycles, deep freezers, generators, and grinding machines, among others were looted.

The youths attacked his house at the Oluyole Estate extension in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Senator Folarin said the attack was carried out by those he described as coordinated hoodlums, adding that the invasion was evil, barbaric and unfortunate.

He insisted that the invaders and looters were not the same youths protesting against police brutality and an end to operation of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, “but coordinated hoodlums.”

He described the incident as pure daylight robbery, adding that the attackers broke down doors to rooms in the house to steal valuable assets.

“The actions of the hoodlums are condemnable, and it is very disheartening that some bad elements in our society are hiding under the guise of #ENDSARS protests to loot and disrupt peaceful atmosphere in Nigeria,” he said.

“I thank God we did not record any fatality, despite the violent invasion of my Oluyole house, looting of materials and vandalisation therein.

“Looted materials included over 350 motorcycles, 400 deep freezers, 350 generators, grinding machines, sewing machines, hairdressing and barbing salon materials, vulcanising machines and many more.