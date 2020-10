Col. SB Onifade of the Nigeria Army, who was kidnapped two weeks ago between Abuja – Kaduna road is dead

The demanded N.10 milluon ransome was paid but he was still killed on Sunday by his abductors.

Until his death, he was the HOD of O&G Department, 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Kaduna State.

Abdulsalam Abdulrazaq,

PRO NMA Kaduna State Branch.

25/ announced the death.