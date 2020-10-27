Lagos commuters stranded after BRT buses burnt

Life continued to pick up on Monday in Lagos after hoodlums attacked public and private facilities last week following the EndSARS protests.

Commercial buses are back on the roads but commuters had a raw deal as the burning of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses took a toll.

The buses were burnt at their terminals in Oyingbo and Berger Yard.

There were no BRT buses plying Ikorodu Road, leaving many commuters stranded.

A similar situation was faced by those in Oyingbo axis, where the bus terminal was locked

Though there were buses available for the commuters that came out, but the fare was increased.

Some of the commuters lamented the burning of the buses.

They pleaded with the government to act fast and rebuild the terminal to make life easier.

Some motorists in Ikorodu took to the restricted BRT corridor.

A civil engineer, Rasheed Ganiyu, said he was unable to get a bus to work.

“I had to call my boss to tell him I wouldn’t be able to make it to work. I’m glad that he is an understanding person,” he said.

The yellow-painted commercial buses and some private vehicle owners came to the rescue.

“There are no buses to drive; will there still be jobs for us?” a driver asked.

Another driver who simply gave his name as Segun was optimistic that once government officials fixed the charred vehicles or bought another set, everything would be back to normal.

Segun, however, was not sure how soon it would be.

“It is sad that we have to go through this; although we don’t know how long it will take for us to be back on track,” he said.

Another commuter, Moses Ayegba, a private auditor, decried the burning of the buses.

“We expect that fares will begin to increase. We have not recovered from the economic downturn due to the pandemic; now paying through our noses for transportation is a lot to deal with,” he said.

George Nyedirike, a manager of a synthetic hair manufacturing company, said many more people do not have alternative