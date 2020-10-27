Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Lagos opens all markets fully, Sanwo Olu urges all to continue safety protocols

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the full resumption of operations of both food markets and non food markets.

They are now to open daily.

In a statement announcing this, the Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed, said Mr Governor took the decision to further enhance trade and commerce as well as mitigate the hardship of recent times and ensure that Lagosians can recover fast.

Dr Ahmed pointed out that Mr Governor also advised the continued observance of all safety protocols.

He noted that traders and their customers must adhere strictly to the covid 19 protocols for their safety and the citizenry at large.

