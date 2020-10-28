Couple put tied househelp with chains, under Sun, for eating part of N10 candy

Corp member and her husband have arrested for chaining their househelp because of a N10 candy and leaving her under the sun

A 26-year-old mother of one and a serving Corp member with the ministry of Agriculture, Ebonyi State, has been arrested alongside her husband for allegedly torturing their eight-year-old househelp, Osinakachukwu.

Philip and Agatha Iboko were said to have unleashed terror and chained the little girl for eating part of the N10 candy they bought for their two-year-old daughter.

The incident was recorded by a neighbour, who posted it online. In the video, Osinachi was kept in the scorching sun with her legs and hands tied.

It took the intervention of two of their neighbours, Mr Chinedu and Mr Raymond, to release her. The girl is now in the custody of the council Chairman of the Izzi LGA, Chief Paul Nwogha.