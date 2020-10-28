Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Couple put tied househelp with chains, under Sun, for eating part of N10 candy

Younews Ng October 28, 2020 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Trending Leave a comment 44 Views

Corp member and her husband have arrested for chaining their househelp because of a N10 candy and leaving her under the sun

A 26-year-old mother of one and a serving Corp member with the ministry of Agriculture, Ebonyi State, has been arrested alongside her husband for allegedly torturing their eight-year-old househelp, Osinakachukwu.

Philip and Agatha Iboko were said to have unleashed terror and chained the little girl for eating part of the N10 candy they bought for their two-year-old daughter.

The incident was recorded by a neighbour, who posted it online. In the video, Osinachi was kept in the scorching sun with her legs and hands tied.

It took the intervention of two of their neighbours, Mr Chinedu and Mr Raymond, to release her. The girl is now in the custody of the council Chairman of the Izzi LGA, Chief Paul Nwogha.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Social media will destroy the country if it’s not regulated – Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed, minister of information, on Tuesday described the #EndSARS protest as a “war” fought ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.