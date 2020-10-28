Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

FG declares Thursday public holiday for Eid-El-Maulud celebration

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Thursday October 29, 2020 as Public Holiday to mark this year’s Eid-El-Maulud Celebration in commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

declaration on behalf of the federal government, on Tuesday, in a statement signed by Mohammed Manga, Director (Press & Public Relations) in the ministry.

While congratulating the Muslim faithful both at home and abroad for witnessing this year’s occasion, he enjoined them to imbibe the spirit of love, patience and perseverance which he said are the virtues of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

He said that doing so would guarantee peace and security in the country.

Aregbesola, who described the youth as the hope and future of the nation, advised them further to deepen democracy and not dampen it.

