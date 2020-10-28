Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

FIFA President contracts coronavirus !

Younews Ng October 28, 2020 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 48 Views

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has tested positive for COVID-19, the global football governing body said on Tuesday.

Infantino, who is 50 years old, has reported mild symptoms and is in self-isolation and will quarantine for at least 10 days, FIFA added in a statement.

“All people who came into contact with the FIFA President during the last few days have been informed accordingly and they are being requested to take the necessary steps,” the statement said.

FIFA sincerely wishes President Infantino a speedy recovery.” (Reuters/NAN)

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Sokoto govt preempts looting, begins palliative distribution

Sokoto’s government has started distributing Covid-19 palliatives to the citizens of the state following the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.