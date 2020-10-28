President Buhari re-appoints INEC chairman, Prof Yakubu for another 5 years.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday reappointed Professor Mahmood Yakubu as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for another five-year term.

presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, disclosed that President Buhari had nominated Professor Yakubu for an appointment as INEC chairman for a second and final term in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

According to Adesina, the President’s action was in accordance with the provision of Section 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the nomination of Professor Mahmood Yakubu for appointment as Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a second and final term,” President Buhari was quoted as saying in the letter.

Yakubu was first appointed the INEC chairman to oversee the activities of the electoral umpire in November 2015, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Since the appointment, Yakubu has conducted many elections, including the 2019 general election.

Professor Yakubu’s reappointment is, however, subject to approval by members of the upper chamber of the National Assembly.