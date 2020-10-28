Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Tiger kills 2 in surprise attack, as fellow animals for food become scarce 

Younews Ng October 28, 2020 Business, Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 40 Views

Two men were killed after being attacked by a tiger in Bardia National Park in western Nepal on Tuesday, officials said.

The victims, aged 25 and 27, were gathering wild mushrooms in a forest together with five other friends when the tiger attacked them, according to Subharani Tharu, deputy mayor of the Madhuwan municipality where the park is located.

Bardia National Park, around 700 kilometres west of Kathmandu, is a popular tourist destination where many come hoping to see Royal Bengal tigers and horned rhinoceroses.

Forest officials and locals rushed to the site of the attack after being alerted by villagers.

The Royal Bengal tiger only abandoned the bodies after forest authorities fired multiple gun shots into the air, Tharu said.

“The tiger had torn off a hand and eaten it,” Tharu told dpa.

At least a dozen people have been killed in tiger attacks in Nepal since January, according to media reports.

The conflict between people and wildlife has intensified in recent years due to the destruction of animals’ natural habitats and as food becomes more scarce.

However, at the same time, population numbers are improving for some endangered species such as the tiger and the one-horned rhino.

Nepal’s big cat population had increased to 235 in 2018, up from 121 in 2009. (dpa/NAN

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Sokoto govt preempts looting, begins palliative distribution

Sokoto’s government has started distributing Covid-19 palliatives to the citizens of the state following the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.