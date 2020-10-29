Lagos Schools Reopen Monday, Nov 2

The Lagos State Government has approved the re-opening of schools for all classes in public and private schools across the State beginning from Monday, November 2, 2020.

Boarders in public schools have also been asked to resume on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

The Lagos State government had asked all schools including public and private to remain shut till further notice following the violence that trailed the EndSARS protest in the State.

Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo who disclosed the reopening of schools, decried the frequent closure of schools this year with attendant learning disruptions faced by all children.

“We pray and hope that there will be no more disruptions in the academic calendar,” she prayed while she recommended that upon resumption on Monday, teaching and learning should continue unhindered till the end of the term.

She urged all schools to prioritize safety, assuring that the State Government will always regard the safety of pupils/students, parents and all staff as a matter of priority.

The Commissioner further advised students to take their studies more seriously so as to recover the lost period and thereby excel.