NSCDC Officer Caught on Viral Video with COVID-19 Palliatives Dismissed

Illiya Ibrahim an officer with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has been dismissed . He was caught on a viral video with COVID-19 palliatives looted from warehouse in Gwagwalada, Abuja while others who took part in the looting were hailing him as he was fully dressed in the NSCDC Uniform.

Gbenga Ekunola the Media Assistant to the Commandant General of NSCDC, Ekunola Gbenga said in a statement

The Statement :

“The Commandant General Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu has approved the recommendation of the Junior Staff Disciplinary Committee for the dismissal of Illiya Ibrahim of the Gwagwalada Division for joining hoodlums in looting COVID-19 palliatives discovered in a warehouse in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

The recommendation was given after the officer was charged under the public service rule which is related to unbecoming conduct of officers.

This disciplinary measure was taken after series of investigations and deliberations by the junior disciplinary committee and recommendations were made to the management.

The CG appreciates officers and men of the Corps including members of the public for providing useful information that has continued to assist the Corps in identifying unfit individuals within the ranks for appropriate action.

He tasked the personnel to remain committed, resolute, and firm in the discharge of their duties.”