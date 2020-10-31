Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Lagos lifts all #endsars’ curfew, FG’s Covid-19’s 12 a.m. to 4a.m. curfew remains

Younews Ng October 31, 2020 Business, Celebrity, Events, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 129 Views

Curfew Update:
The curfew imposed on Lagos State after the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests has been lifted immediately. The 12 a.m. to 4a.m. curfew imposed by the Federal Government to curb the spread of COVID-19 remains.
Lagosians are free to go about their businesses without any hindrance whatsoever. Security agencies will continue to discharge their duties. Lagosians are urged to co-operate with them to maintain the status of our state as one of the most peaceful.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu thanks security agencies for their efforts in restoring peace to our troubled communities. He commends Lagosians for observing the curfew and ensuring the return of normalcy.
The Governor urges the citizenry not to do or encourage any action that may turn back the clock, but to keep living in harmony as we get set to rebuild our dear State and strengthen the unity that we are known for.

Gbenga Omotoso
HC, Information and Strategy

#ForAGreaterLagos
#healinglagos

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

NSCDC Officer Caught on Viral Video with COVID-19 Palliatives Dismissed

Illiya Ibrahim an officer with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has been dismissed ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.