APC, PDP trade words as U.S. rescues her hostage citizen

The rescue of a kidnapped American citizen in Nigeria by United States (U.S. Special Forces) on Sunday pitted the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) against opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The opposition party said the rescue of the American from bandits’ custody on Nigerian soil spoke volume on the competence of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

But the APC took exception to the criticism. It accused the PFP of ignoring the patriotic sacrifice of the military.

PDP spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement said the Buhari Presidency could neither secure Nigeria’s territorial integrity nor arrest the wave of insecurity ravaging the country under its “inept watch”.

The party described a situation where the U.S. had to come and rescue its citizen In Nigerian as an international embarrassment.

It added that the development showed the failure of the government to guarantee the safety of lives and properties.

But the APC insisted that the Buhari-led administration has consistently demonstrated promptness in addressing and resolving every security challenge in the country.

It said the PDP lacked the moral latitude to criticize the government, recalling that the negligence of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls in 2014 under the watch of the PDP was still fresh in the minds of Nigerians.

The rescue of a kidnapped American citizen in Nigeria by United States (U.S. Special Forces) on Sunday pitted the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) against opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The opposition party said the rescue of the American from bandits’ custody on Nigerian soil spoke volume on the competence of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government

But the APC took exception to the criticism. It accused the PFP of ignoring the patriotic sacrifice of the military.

PDP spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement said the Buhari Presidency could neither secure Nigeria’s territorial integrity nor arrest the wave of insecurity ravaging the country under its “inept watch”.

The party described a situation where the U.S. had to come and rescue its citizen In Nigerian as an international embarrassment.

It added that the development showed the failure of the government to guarantee the safety of lives and properties.

The statement added: “It also shows that contrary to claims by the Buhari administration, parts of our country are still under the control of bandits and insurgents.

“It is indeed grossly disconcerting that under our Commander-in-Chief, a General who had consistently promised to lead from the front, it took a foreign country to come on our soil to rescue their citizen, while hordes of our citizens are reportedly being held, tortured and killed in various kidnappers’ and insurgents’ dens in various parts of our nation.”

The party further noted that for other countries to have successfully dislodged and vanquished bandits on Nigerian soil highlighted called for concern.

He said: “The exploits of these countries on our soil only go to show that the bandits, vandals, kidnappers, insurgents are not invincible but have been allowed to take hold of our nation.

“It said: “Our party believes that the latest experience will compel President Buhari to accede to widespread demand by Nigerians to rejig his security architecture as well as replace his Service chiefs… to effectively tackle insecurity challenge facing our country.

“Nevertheless, our party commends and immensely values the courage and sacrifices of our gallant troops who are daily risking their lives in the front to safeguard our nation against the insurgents despite the challenges they face.

APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary Yekini Nabena said the Buhari administration never shied away from its constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property of the citizens.

Nabena said PDP had decided to rubbish our security services constantly putting their lives on the line to ensure our safety and secure Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

“The PDP again chooses to play politics with our national security in its tired, baseless and dull attacks of the President Muhammadu Buhari government.”

The APC challenged the opposition party to explain how its handled the 2014 abduction of 276 Chibok schoolgirls.

APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary Yekini Nabena said: “To refresh the PDP’s memory, former British Prime Minister, David Cameron in his book, For the Record, said the Goodluck Jonathan PDP government was “sleeping on the wheel” when the schoolgirls were abducted.

“It is on record that that PDP government did nothing for two weeks after the Chibok schoolgirls abductions dismissing it as a grand political conspiracy while the schoolgirls were continually held and their families suffered in anguish.

“While the PDP still refuses to take responsibility for the tragedy up till now, the same PDP government rejected the British offer to help in the rescue of the Chibok schoolgirls.”