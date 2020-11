Northern Governors under the aegis of the Nigerian Northern Governors’ Forum, have called for the censorship of the social media.

The governors said the social media have a “devastating” effects after their meeting on Monday.

They also vowed to keep Nigeria one, declaring that the unity of the country was non negotiable.

They northern governors condemned the #EndSARS protests which they claimed was meant to remove the President, Muhammadu Buhari from office.