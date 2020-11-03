Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Lawmakers suspend concession of 4 int’ airports, as Airlines owe FG N19.364m

House of Representatives has suspended the planned concession of four international airports in Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt and Abuja.

The action, the lawmakers said, was taken to ensure that contentious issues raised by airport unions and other stakeholders are resolved first.

The lawmakers said this was also meant to avoid industrial actions that may further cripple the already distressed industry.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji, spoke yesterday during the budget defense of the Ministry of Aviation in Abuja.

Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika on Monday also said airlines operators are owing the Federal Government $6,993,234.00 and N19,365,374,686.00 in unremitted fees.

This is as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Aviation, Smart Adeyemi, said the N4 billion the Federal Government planned as bailout for airline operators to cushion the harsh effects of the COVID-19 pandemic was “too little”.

Sirika and Adeyemi spoke in Abuja at the commencement of a three-day public hearing on the repeal and re-enactment of six Aviation Bills organised by the Senate Committee on Aviation.

