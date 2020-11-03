NECO releases new timetable, resumes SSCE Monday

The National Examinations Council has announced the resumption of the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination in all states and the Federal Capital Territory, effective Monday, November 9 2020.

NECO Head of Information and Public Relations, Azeez Sani, made the announcement in a statement issued on Monday evening, titled, ‘Resumption of the 2020 SSCE (Internal)’.

He said, “The National Examinations Council wishes to inform candidates, schools and other stakeholders of the resumption of the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination in all states and the FCT from Monday, November 9 2020