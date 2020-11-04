36 govs meet today to X-ray #endSARS protests

The governors of 36 states of the federation will on Wednesday meet to among other things, review Nigeria’s internal security situation and the status of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, whose activities in some parts of the country led to the recent nationwide protests.

This was contained in a statement titled ‘21st NGF Teleconference’, signed by the Head, Media and Public Affairs of the forum, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The governors would also be doing an overview of the flag-off and distribution of the CACOVID palliatives flag-offs as well as the subsequent indiscriminate looting of various warehouses across the country following the protests.