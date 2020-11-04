Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

36 govs meet today to X-ray #endSARS protests

Younews Ng November 4, 2020 Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 81 Views

The governors of 36 states of the federation will on Wednesday meet to among other things, review Nigeria’s internal security situation and the status of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, whose activities in some parts of the country led to the recent nationwide protests.

This was contained in a statement titled ‘21st NGF Teleconference’, signed by the Head, Media and Public Affairs of the forum, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The governors would also be doing an overview of the flag-off and distribution of the CACOVID palliatives flag-offs as well as the subsequent indiscriminate looting of various warehouses across the country following the protests.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Biden wins126 electoral votes in 11 states, Trump 89 votes in 13 states

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are battling it out for the White ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.