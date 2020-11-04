Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Corps members to undergo new COVID-19 tests before orientation

For safe re-opening of the National Youth Service Corps orientation camps across the country, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has said all corps members will be tested using the new antigen-based test.

The centre disclosed that the process of procurement of the antigen-based test was almost complete.

