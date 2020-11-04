Corps members to undergo new COVID-19 tests before orientation
November 4, 2020
For safe re-opening of the National Youth Service Corps orientation camps across the country, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has said all corps members will be tested using the new antigen-based test.
The centre disclosed that the process of procurement of the antigen-based test was almost complete.
