Fg raises alarm on Covid 19..large gathering & travellers

The Federal Government also raised the alarm that Nigeria risked massive infections of the coronavirus, especially in next or two weeks, due to possible importation of the virus into the country by international travellers.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha, noted the failure of Nigerians who arrived from abroad to present themselves for the in-country Polymerase Chain Reaction test.

He said, “The nation has experienced several large gathering events during which the non-pharmaceutical interventions were not really observed.

we remain at risk of importation, having opened our airspace and massive spread as a result of the protests.

The next week or two remain critical. The PTF has noted with sadness the failure of Nigerians who arrived from abroad to present themselves for the in-country PCR test which they signed up to and paid before arrival. Statistics emerging from our records show that only one out of three passengers have shown up for the in-country test.

