US election: Trump hails parade in Nigeria, says ‘great honour’

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday hailed a parade by his supporters in Nigeria, describing it as a great honour.

Trump made this known when he shared a video of the parade on his Twitter handle with a caption, “A parade for me in Nigeria, a great honor!”

The video shows a procession by men and women singing different victory songs amid intense drumming, all in support of the Republican candidate in today’s US election.

The video also shows the supporters waving American flags and placards with different inscriptions including, ‘Trump 2020’.

Meanwhile, the verbal attacks continue with Trump blasting Biden. “A vote for Sleepy Joe Biden is a vote to give control of government over to Globalists, Communists, Socialists, and Wealthy Liberal Hypocrites who want to silence, censor, cancel, and punish you,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Biden, however, fired back, “If we give Donald Trump another four years in the White House, our planet will never recover.”