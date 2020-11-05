Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Fire outbreak at Oando Depot

Serious fire at Oando Depot Martine Beach,Apapa.

Fire on Thursday gutted a tank farm in the Oando Depot on Gaskiya Road, in the Ijora Badia area of Lagos State.

Confirming the development, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said emergency responders had been deployed in the area to salvage the situation.

He said, “There is a fire incident at the tank farm at Oando Depot in Ijora Badia.

“The agency has activated its emergency response plan and all relevant stakeholders have commenced appropriate measures to combat the flames and prevent secondary incident

YouNews learnt, some gallant Officers are battling with the fire.

Details shortly.

