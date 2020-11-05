FREE 250,000 FG/CAC BUSINESS NAMES REGISTRATION FOR MSMEs

Business formalisation Support of the MSME Survival Fund

As part of Federal Government’s post Covid-19 Pandemic survival intervention to support micro and small businesses to formalise their businesses, the Federal Government has approved the free registration of 6,606 Business Names in each of the 34 states while Abia, Lagos and Kano will have 7,906, 9,084 and 8,406 respectively.

Consequently, all interested Micro and Small Entrepreneurs, Artisans, Craftsmen/Women (one or more persons) that are yet to formalise their businesses should take advantage of this rare opportunity.

Aggregators have been appointed to receive applications from interested persons in line with CAC requirements.

The free registrations started on the 19th October 2020.

Don’t be left out! Hurry now to any of the centres with the following documents to register your business:

Three (3) Proposed Names

Two (2) Passport sized photographs

Valid Means of Identification

Phone Number/Email address

The names and contact details of the aggregators can be obtained on the Commission’s Website at https://www.cac.gov.ng/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/AGGREGATORS.pdf