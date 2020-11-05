Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Man who died of Coronavirus wins seat in state legislature in US election

A North Dakota man who died from the coronavirus last month won a seat in the state legislature, according to official results.
David Andahl, a 55-year-old cattle rancher, according to The New York Times died last month, after being hospitalized with the coronavirus, the Bismarck Tribune reported. Mr. Andahl’s mother, Pat Andahl, told the newspaper that her son, a Republican who in June defeated a longtime incumbent in the primary vote, had been looking forward to joining the state legislature.

