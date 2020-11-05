NEITI to automate platform for audit data submission

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative on Wednesday announced that it would unveil a platform that automates the data gathering component of its extractive industry audit process on Friday.

It said the NEITI Audit Management System would move data gathering and submission for NEITI’s audits from the present manual mode to an automated one.

Spokesperson for the agency, Ogbonnaya Orji, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the system was developed after series of needs and technical assessments in close consultation with key stakeholders.

“This is a win-win for everyone involved in the NEITI audit process in terms of cost and efficiency gains,” the Executive Secretary, NEITI, Waziri Adio, said.

He added, “One of the clear lessons of the moment is that automation is needed on many fronts not just for the future but even for the present.

“We are indebted to our stakeholders and supporters for seeing the need with us and working collaboratively to develop a platform that is fit-for-purpose.”

NEITI stated that with NAMS, extractive companies and government agencies covered under NEITI’s audits could make their audit submissions in real time and in an environment that would be more secure, convenient and efficient than the current one.