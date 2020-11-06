Army finally agrees to face Lagos panel on Lekki shootings

Nigerian Army, has made a U turn on the earlier decision not to appear before the panel.

Contrary to its decision last week, it will now appear on Saturday before the Lagos State Panel of Inquiry probing the alleged shooting of #EndSARS peaceful protesters by soldiers on October 20 at the Lekki tollgate.

Sources close to the retired Justice Doris Okuwobi-led panel confirmed that the army had acknowledged the panel’s invitation and the panel had fixed Saturday (November 7) for its appearance at the hearing taking place at the Lagos Court of Arbitration, Lekki.

Recall that for two weeks last month, youths calling for the disbanding of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police protested across the country.

In Lagos, the protests assumed a tragic dimension when soldiers shot protesters at the Lekki tollgate.

The shootings have attracted local and international condemnations with Amnesty International saying that no fewer than 12 people were killed.

Lagos State panel had invited the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, whose soldiers were alleged to have carried out the shootings.