Court dismisses Trumps lawsuit on US elections

A court in Georgia has dismissed a lawsuit by the state Republican Party and US President Donald Trump’s campaign asking that the county followed state laws on processing absentee ballots, Associated Press reported Thursday.

According to AP, Chatham County Superior Court Judge, James Bass, did not provide an explanation for his decision Thursday at the close of a roughly one-hour hearing. The county includes the heavily Democratic city of Savannah.

The suit had raised concerns about 53 absentee ballots that poll observers said were not part of an original batch of ballots. But County elections officials testified that all 53 ballots had been received on time.

Both Trump and his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, still had paths to winning the White House by hitting the magic majority threshold of 270 of the electoral votes awarded to whichever candidate wins the popular vote in a given state.

President Donald Trump’s campaign lost also court rulings in another closely-contested state of Michigan on Thursday, even as it vowed to bring a new lawsuit challenging what it called voting irregularities in Nevada.

In the Georgia case, the campaign alleged 53 late-arriving ballots were mixed with on-time ballots.

In Michigan, it sought to stop votes from being counted and obtain greater access to the tabulation process.

State judges tossed out both the suits on Thursday.

Judge James Bass, a superior court judge in Georgia, said there was “no evidence” that the ballots in question were invalid.

In the Michigan case, Judge Cynthia Stephens said: “I have no basis to find that there is a substantial likelihood of success on the merits.”

Trump allies alleged that there had been voting irregularities in Nevada’s populous Clark County, which includes Las Vegas. A Trump campaign spokeswoman did not respond to requests for comment by Reuters on the Michigan and Georgia rulings.