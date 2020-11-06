Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Somalia refugee wins re-election into US congress

Younews Ng November 6, 2020

Ilhan Umar, a Muslim and Somali refugee has won reelection into United states congress against a christian opponent in a much christian dominated constituency.
She went to the polls with her full Islamic identity, but she was able to convince Americans how religious sentiment doesn’t have effect on her political ideology.
What Americans see is her ability to deliver their expectations in the hallowed chamber and religion was considered her personal interest.
The possible step toward political progression is when religious and ethnic sentiment is totally eradicated from our system of governance the world over.

