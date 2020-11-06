Why delay in US elections ?..3 reasons

Election officials had cautioned that the winner of the presidential election might be unknown days after the election is over.

(1) Rules in some states don’t allow election workers to begin the labour-intensive work of processing mail-in ballots until Election Day. And with a record number of voters casting their ballots by mail, the influx could delay final tallies for days.

(2) Counting of votes is also taking more time than in past years because the coronavirus pandemic had changed the way people go about it. Adhering to all COVID-19 protocols, including, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing slow down processes.

(3) The winner has to score 270 points in the Electoral College system to emerge president..It is likened to the 2/3 issue in Nigeria during Awolowo / Shagari times.