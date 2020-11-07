BREAKING!! Apply For Nigerian Navy Online Recruitment Exercise 2020

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Younews Ng November 7, 2020 Business, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 80 Views

The Nigerian Navy has announced the resumption of online registration for its 2020 recruitment exercise for two weeks beginning from Thursday 5th to Wednesday 18th November 2020. Navy spokesman, Commodore Suleman Dahun, said in a statement that the registration is a continuation of the online registration, which commenced in March 2020 but was suspended in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the statement, interested candidates are to apply once at http://www.joinnigeriannavy.com, as multiple application/registration will be disqualified. Dahun explained that applicants who have already registered before the suspension should not apply again to avoid disqualification.

On guidelines for the registration, the statement said, “On submission, applicants are to print out copies of the completed application forms together with Applicant’s Declaration and Certification by Parent/Guardian Form, Local Government Area Certification Form, Police Certification Form and Guarantor Form. “Applicants are to come to the designated examination and recruitment centers with copies of their online completed forms. The online registration is free of charge. Applicants must possess a minimum of 5 credits in not more than 2 sittings in WASCE/SSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB (English and Mathematics inclusive), must be between the ages 18-22 years or 18-26 years for those with ND, NCE, Nurses and Motor Transport Department (MTD).

