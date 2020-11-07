Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Gov. Diri appoints BBNaija second-runner up, Nengi, SSA on Girl-Child education in Bayelsa

Younews Ng November 7, 2020 Celebrity, Investigation, News, null, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 85 Views

Big Brother Naija lockdown 2020 second runner-Up. Nengi Rebecca Hampton, was on Friday appointed as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Girl Child and also Face of Bayelsa by governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State.
This happened as the State Govt played host to her and her entourage at the Govt House, Yenagoa, on Friday

