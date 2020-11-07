Big Brother Naija lockdown 2020 second runner-Up. Nengi Rebecca Hampton, was on Friday appointed as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Girl Child and also Face of Bayelsa by governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State.
This happened as the State Govt played host to her and her entourage at the Govt House, Yenagoa, on Friday
Gov. Diri appoints BBNaija second-runner up, Nengi, SSA on Girl-Child education in Bayelsa
Big Brother Naija lockdown 2020 second runner-Up. Nengi Rebecca Hampton, was on Friday appointed as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Girl Child and also Face of Bayelsa by governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State.