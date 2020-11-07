How to register your Business with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) for FREE

*How to register your Business with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) for FREE under the FG FREE 250,000 Business Names Registration for MSMEs.*

Find below email addresses of Aggregators for all states and the FCT.

Download attached form, fill it electronically (online), preferably via a computer system, save the form and send along a clearly scanned copy of your Signature, ID card (Drivers License, National ID or In’tl Passport), passport-sized photo to email address of your specific state Aggregator.

*Please note:*

*1.* Double entry will automatically disqualify your application.

*2.* The entire process is *100% FREE*. Do not pay a dime to any Aggregator, Focal Person or their Agents.