Oando Tank Farm Fire Under Control – DG LASEMA

Following the fire outbreak at Oando Tank Farm along Gaskiya Road, Ijora Badia axis of Lagos, a combined response team of public and private stakeholders have managed to localize the fire and prevent it from spreading to any secondary sites or adjoining locations.

The Tank which has a capacity of 7.5 million litres reportedly caught fire about 12:20 p.m this afternoon and is currently burning off in a controlled manner following activation of the Lagos State Emergency Response Plans.

The DG/CEO LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, while commenting on the incident stated that, “all appropriate measures to combat the flames and prevent secondary incidents have been taken”, saying that though cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, all relevant stakeholders from the Federal Fire Service, LASG Fire Service, Nigerian Navy Fire Fighters, UBA Fire Service, Forte Oil Fire Service and Officers of the Nigerian Police Force are working assiduously to curtail the fire from escalating to other tanks in the depot.

The DG urged Lagosians to remain calm, that all safety measures have been put in place, that so far, no loss of lives, nor injuries have been recorded in the course of the still ongoing operation, revealing that though as at 9:10pm, the inferno was still ‘live’ and raging, but the intensity has been curtailed and all responders are still at the incident scene, working to ensure the fire remains curtailed from spreading to other oil tanks.

Dr. Oke-Osanyintolu stated thereafter that Lagosians will be briefed accordingly with further updates as events unfolds.