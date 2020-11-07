Truck driver rams into stationary tricycles, killing seven commuters at bus stop

A truck has run into a stationary four tricycles and some commuters at the Bell Junction area of Ota in Ogun State, killing seven persons and injuring many others.

The truck driver on Thursday morning was said to have lost control and rammed into the tricycles and some commuters waiting at the bus stop.

It was gathered that the truck driver heading toward Idiroko Road lost control of the vehicle and in an attempt to avoid crashing into the some oncoming vehicles and rammed into the stationary tricycles.

An unidentified elderly man, standing by the roadside, was said to have died on the spot but the six others reportedly died shortly after.

Irate youths reportedly beat the truck driver to a point of death before he was rescued by some good Samaritans.

But his vehicle was set ablaze.

An eyewitness, Gbenga Osinaike, narrating how the accident happened, said: “As soon as the driver lost control of the vehicle, he swerved to the right side of the road to avoid running into the vehicles ahead of him, but the move backfired as he rammed into the commercial tricycles parked by the Bells junction to pick passengers and some people standing by the bus stop.

“An elderly man standing by the road died on the spot with blood gushing out of his body, while six others died shortly after, and by the time the vehicle eventually came to a halt, several others had been injured.”

Also, a community leader, Alhaji Yussuf, in his account, said: “Several people were injured apart from the seven who died. It’s so sad that many innocent people had to die like that and several tricycles and motorcycles were also damaged in the process.”

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ahmed Umar, confirmed two deaths, saying his men could not carry out a rescue operation because the situation had turned violent.

According to him: “We received a call about the accident but we could not carry out any rescue operation because the residents turned violent.But we learnt that two people died.”