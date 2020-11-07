“The best thing for America’s future is for Donald Trump to go to total war over this election to expose all of the fraud, cheating, dead/no longer in state voters, that has been going on for far too long. It’s time to clean up this mess & stop looking like a banana republic.”
– Donald Trump Jr
Trump’s Son Urges Him to Go to Total War over Election Result
