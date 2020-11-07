US Polls: Jonathan advises Trump on losing election as an incumbent

With threat of violence shadowing the stalemate in the United States presidential election and President Donald Trump vowing to resist alleged rigging plans against him, former President Goodluck Jonathan has offered his experience of losing election as an incumbent

The former Nigerian leader in a statement on Friday told all leaders facing challenges “at the polls” that it is better to lose power and gain honour than allow the shedding of blood.

President Jonathan, however, did not directly refer to the embattled United States president or the stalemate over the presidential election, but the inference was easy to decipher.

Jonathan lost the 2015 presidential election conducted by the Prof. Attahiru Jega led Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and easily submitted to the result with a phone call to Muhammadu Buhari even before the election result was announced.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page on Friday, the former president said:

“Nobody’s ambition is worth the blood of any citizen. It is better to gain honour at the cost of losing power than to gain power at the cost of losing honour.

“At any point in time, the power of love should matter more than the love of power.

“This is my philosophy. I have lived it. It has brought great peace to both my beloved nation and I. And I recommend it to all leaders facing challenging situations, either in government, or at the polls, or even in their dealings with fellow political actors.”