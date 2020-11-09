Biden’s dog set to become first canine from animal shelter to live in White House

Champ and Major, two dogs owned by Joe Biden, US president-elect, are set to move into the White House — with one of them making history as the first canine from animal shelter to live in 1,600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW in Washington, DC.

The German shepherd breeds are expected to move in when Biden and Jill, his wife, officially take over the White House residence.

According to Sky News, although this will not be the first time the White House will be having dogs under its roof — Major will be the very first dog from an animal rescue shelter to live there.

Champ joined the Biden family in 2008, the same year the president-elect became vice-president under the Barack Obama-led administration, while Major was acquired after he had left office.

In 2018, Ashley, Biden’s daughter, was said to have spotted a litter of puppies not doing well at the Delaware Humane Association, an animal shelter, on Facebook. Major was part of them.

Biden, thereafter, contacted the shelter and brought Major home. The Biden family then fostered Major first before eventually adopting the dog.

“We are so happy to welcome Major to the Biden family, and we are grateful to the Delaware Humane Association for their work in finding forever homes for Major and countless other animals,” the Bidens had said in a statement at the time.

The two dogs are often featured on the Bidens’ social media pages. They even made some special appearances leading up to the presidential election.

“Let’s put dogs back in the White House,” Biden wrote on Twitter on November 1.

Champ and Major will be the first dogs to set paws at the White House since the Obamas tenure. During his time as president, Obama had two dogs at White House — Bo and Sunny, Portuguese water dogs.

Biden was elected the 46th president of the United States on Saturday after defeating Donald Trump, the incumbent president.