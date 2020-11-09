‘Parrot Xtra Hour On Radio’ to now air on Oluyole 98.5FM

The management at Parrot Xtra Media Network Inc has announced that ‘Parrot Xtra Hour On Radio’, its popular radio show, will now be aired on Oluyole 98.5 FM.

In a statement, Olayinka Agboola, publisher of Parrot Xtra Magazine, said the show will be aired by 7pm every Monday on the new station owned by the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS).

Agboola, who also doubles as the radio show’s crew leader, said the move was informed by the need to expand the scope and listenership of the show.

The former press secretary to Lam Adesina, ex-governor of Oyo, added that the radio show now has a better corporate outlook and is more than ever ready for sponsorship by individuals, government parastatals and corporate bodies from anywhere in the world.

He also disclosed that the show would continue with ‘My Conscience’, its special segment aimed at helping brilliant but indigent students affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our belief at Parrot Xtra Media Network is that we will be able to cover Oyo State better because BCOS is live in Kishi, Saki, Igboho and other major cities of the state apart from Ibadan. This means we will be able to locate some of these students in these zones too,” he said.

Agboola, however, said the major challenge facing the project — like any other laudable assignment — is funding.

While thanking all those who have associated with the radio show so far, Agboola pledged to ensure that quality and professionalism are upheld at all times.

‘Parrot Xtra Hour On Radio’ hit the airwaves on January 7, 2020. The radio show, also hosted by Muyiwa Ige, Dimeji Lawal, Abass Akande Obesere, Dele Odule and others, has several segments and has featured prominent figures.