Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Lagos gov pushes for repel of pensions to ex gov & deputies

Younews Ng November 10, 2020 Business, Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 64 Views

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is seeking the state assembly to repeal huge pensions to ex governors and their deputies…

Delivering the 2021 Budget speech today said,the governor said

“Mr. Speaker and Honourable Members of the House, in light of keeping the costs of governance low and to signal selflessness in public service, we will be sending a draft executive bill to the House imminently for the repeal of the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension and other entitlements to former Governors and their Deputies.

He said the bill will stop payment of pensions to former Governors and their Deputies. He made this disclosure while presenting the 2021 budget estimates to the House of Assembly today.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

(Opinion) Igbo presidency: a mirage or a pipe dream or a possible reality?

As 2023 edges in by strides, another wave of agitation for Igbo presidency seem to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.