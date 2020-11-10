Lagos gov pushes for repel of pensions to ex gov & deputies

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is seeking the state assembly to repeal huge pensions to ex governors and their deputies…

Delivering the 2021 Budget speech today said,the governor said

“Mr. Speaker and Honourable Members of the House, in light of keeping the costs of governance low and to signal selflessness in public service, we will be sending a draft executive bill to the House imminently for the repeal of the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension and other entitlements to former Governors and their Deputies.

He said the bill will stop payment of pensions to former Governors and their Deputies. He made this disclosure while presenting the 2021 budget estimates to the House of Assembly today.